Kelly Cumbie-McAlpin
Havana - Kelly Cumbie-McAlpin went home to her heavenly father on May 30th, 2020 at 57 years old. Growing up in Quincy Fl, she touched the lives of many with her laughter, gospel music career, and joyful attitude. She is survived by her husband, Glenn, daughter, McKayla, brothers Tom Cumbie and Bill Cumbie (Janet), and stepmother, Nesta Cumbie and extended brother and sisters, John, Pam and Lori, and numerous nieces and nephews. A service will be held at the graveside at Hillcrest Cemetery in Quincy Fl, on Saturday, June 6 2020, at 11 am where family and close friends are asked to gather. Afterwards, there will be a reception for everyone else wishing to pay their respects at Nesta Cumbie's home (404 Live Oak Lane Havana, Fl).
Kelly never wanted black clothes to be worn, so in remembrance of her cheerful character, we ask you to wear bright and celebratory colors. Today, she is singing, she is dancing, and she is rejoicing with the Lord. She would never see this as a time of mourning, but rather a time of celebration and joy, for she knew that this place was never her home and that one day she would hear her savior say "well done, good and faithful servant".
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the charity of your choice.
Charles McClellan Funeral Home, Quincy, FL., 850-627-7677.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Jun. 1 to Jun. 3, 2020.