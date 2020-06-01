Kelly Cumbie-McAlpin
1963 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Kelly's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kelly Cumbie-McAlpin

Havana - Kelly Cumbie-McAlpin went home to her heavenly father on May 30th, 2020 at 57 years old. Growing up in Quincy Fl, she touched the lives of many with her laughter, gospel music career, and joyful attitude. She is survived by her husband, Glenn, daughter, McKayla, brothers Tom Cumbie and Bill Cumbie (Janet), and stepmother, Nesta Cumbie and extended brother and sisters, John, Pam and Lori, and numerous nieces and nephews. A service will be held at the graveside at Hillcrest Cemetery in Quincy Fl, on Saturday, June 6 2020, at 11 am where family and close friends are asked to gather. Afterwards, there will be a reception for everyone else wishing to pay their respects at Nesta Cumbie's home (404 Live Oak Lane Havana, Fl).

Kelly never wanted black clothes to be worn, so in remembrance of her cheerful character, we ask you to wear bright and celebratory colors. Today, she is singing, she is dancing, and she is rejoicing with the Lord. She would never see this as a time of mourning, but rather a time of celebration and joy, for she knew that this place was never her home and that one day she would hear her savior say "well done, good and faithful servant".

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the charity of your choice.

Charles McClellan Funeral Home, Quincy, FL., 850-627-7677.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Jun. 1 to Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Charles McClellan Funeral Home
15 S. Jackson Street
Quincy, FL 32351
850-627-7677
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved