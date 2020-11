Kelvin M. GreenPhoenix, AZ - Kelvin Moses Green, 60, of Phoenix, AZ passed on Wednesday, November 4, 2020. Graveside services are 1:00 p.m. Monday, November 16, in Tallahassee National Cemetery. Viewing is 3-5 p.m. Sunday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE (850-942-1950). Born in Newark, NJ, Kelvin was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He was known for his generosity and for helping others. He leaves his love to his wife, Michelle Jefferson Green; children: Megan Green Rios, Kelvin Green, Jr. and Malik Green; sister, Val Green; brother, Kenny Green; aunts, Gloria Pittman and Florence Wright; uncle, Calvin Green and several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.