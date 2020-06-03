Kendrill D. BondsHavana, FL - Kendrill Danyell Bonds, 46, of Havana passed on Monday, June 1, 2020. Graveside services are 3:00 p.m. Saturday in Oakland Cemetery. Viewing is 4-6 p.m. Friday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE (850-942-1950). Kendrill was a 1992 Godby High graduate. She earned certification in Childcare and had been an employee at Goodwill Industries. Cherishing precious memories are her mother and father, Gwendolyn B. and Henry L. Kirby; sister, Erica Kirby; god brother, Cameron Sapp; god sister, Alicia Figgers; godchildren: Kennede, Kymani and Yasnia Sapp; and several aunts, uncles, other relatives and friends.