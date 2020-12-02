1/1
Kenijah Ja'Meria Moye
Quincy - Ms. Kenijah Ja'Meria Moye, 19 years of age of Quincy, Florida passed away peacefully at her home on, Friday, November 27, 2020. Born March 4, 2001 in Tallahassee, FL, she is survived by her parents, Donnie Moye and Sonveria Turner, her brothers, Andriane Glynn, Jr. Dontavius Moye. and Tomare Smith. She was preceded in death by her maternal grandmother, Glynis Turner Graham. Kenijah loved God, and she was a dedicated member of Oasis Christian Center under the leadership of Pastor Ed Llyod. The viewing will be Friday, December 4, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Due to COVID restrictions, funeral services will be private. Williams Funeral Home of Quincy, Florida will be providing the service for the Moye family.




Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Williams Funeral Home
1555 Pat Thomas Parkway
Quincy, FL 32351
850-875-4849
