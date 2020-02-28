|
Kenneth Andrew Branch
Quincy - Kenneth A. Branch died Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, at his home near Quincy, Fla. He was 83.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Linda Branch; his daughter, Joni Branch; a grandson, Jack Branch Straub; a sister, Dora Ostrander; and several nieces and nephews.
Mr. Branch was born in Jackson County, Fla., on Sept. 19, 1936, to Frances and George Branch. He was the youngest of six children, and had one brother, George Jr., and four sisters, Betty, Ruth, Hazel and Dora. He attended Cypress School and graduated from Marianna High School.
Mr. Branch enlisted in the U.S. Air Force at age 17 and served in Albuquerque, N.M., and Saudi Arabia. After his service, he attended Chipola Junior College in Marianna, Fla., and graduated from Florida State University, Tallahassee, in 1962 with a bachelor's degree in accounting. He married Linda Hollister, daughter of J.G. and Eloise Hollister, on July 17, 1959, in Jackson County.
Aside from a brief stint as a high school teacher in Jackson County, Mr. Branch worked in accounting as a comptroller and in other roles during his entire career, working variously in Tampa; St. Louis; Houston; Los Angeles; Geneva, Ala.; and several Florida cities, including Lakeland, Hallandale, West Palm Beach and Tallahassee. He retired from the Florida Department of Revenue in Tallahassee, where he worked from 1982 to 2001.
Mr. Branch had lived north of Quincy since 1994 with his wife and numerous beloved cats and dogs.
A private service will be held at a later date.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020