Kenneth Barton "Bart" Carey
1971 - 2020
Kenneth Barton "Bart" Carey

Tallahassee - Kenneth Barton "Bart" Carey departed this earth on September 20, 2020. He leaves behind family, friends and loved ones who mourn the loss of a life that ended far too soon. Bart was 49 years old.

Bart was known by his family and friends for his generous heart. Any time a friend was in need, he was there. If a friend needed a place to stay, his door was open. No questions were asked, no credit was needed. Bart just wanted to be there for the people he loved - and he was.

Also known for his dry sense of humor, Bart would often leave his friends in stitches. His dry one-liners were expertly delivered and guaranteed to make anyone laugh. Whether sharing good food, good drinks or good music, friends knew they could find adventure, fun and friendship when Bart was around.

An avid fisherman, Bart loved spending time offshore chasing every type of billfish, tuna and mahi. Along the coast of Florida or around the world, he felt most at home on the water. Last fall, he caught the pinnacle of his fishing game, a 1,000-pound black marlin off the coast of Australia, a trophy he proudly displayed and shared with others. Without fanfare, he qualified to become a member of the exclusive IGFA Royal Slam Club earlier this year.

As a dentist and partner at Dr. Carey & Jones Pediatric Dentistry and Orthodontics, Bart was a trusted colleague and mentor to those within the business and across the industry. Locally he lectured regularly to dental hygiene students at TCC.

Over the course of his career, Bart provided dental treatments and services to thousands of Florida families. His young patients even looked forward to a trip to the dentist, knowing they would find good fun and laughter with Dr. Bart as their provider.

Bart earned his Doctor of Dental Medicine degree in 2001 from Nova Southeastern University's College of Dental Medicine in Fort Lauderdale. As a student, he was chosen by his classmates to represent them in meetings with the faculty. He continued his post-doctoral studies in Pediatrics at Nova Southeastern University and the prestigious Miami Children's Hospital, where he treated patients with special needs, a passion he carried throughout the duration of his career.

Bart earned his Bachelor of Science from Florida State University in 1994, just after the season when his cherished Seminoles earned their first National Championship. In the decades since, he loved cheering on his Noles every season, win or lose. He attended Leon High School in Tallahassee, where he was a member of the Class of 1989.

Bart was a devoted son to his dear mother, Susan Hart Carey of Tallahassee, and a best friend to his business partner and father, Dr. James Carey, Jr. of New Smyrna Beach, FL. He's also survived by his sister, Dr. Shannon Carolyn Carey, DVM of Phoenix, Arizona, and many other loved ones who were like family, especially his loving girlfriend, Lorena Andrea Holley.

Bart's family and loved ones will host a memorial service to honor his life and legacy at Bevis Funeral Home Chapel at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 27. The service will be available to view live online at https://www.bevisfh.com. To watch, click on the word Obituaries at the top of the homepage, then click on the name of your loved one, and then the green Photos and Videos tab. Staff members will be available to answer questions or help with technical issues at (850) 385-2193.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that loved ones send contributions in Bart's name to Coastal Conservation Association Florida at CCAFlorida.org. Donations will go towards the development of an artificial reef in Bart's name.

You can always tell where a beautiful soul has been by the tears and the smiles left behind.

Susie Mozolic of Bevis Funeral Home is assisting the family with their arrangements. (www.bevisfh.com 850-385-2193)






Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Sep. 22 to Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
BEVIS FUNERAL HOME, INC - TALLAHASSEE
200 John Knox Road
Tallahassee, FL 32303
(850) 385-2193
September 22, 2020
We are so sorry for the loss of a wonderful person. Our children are devastated by his passing. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family.
Clare Beckendorf
Acquaintance
