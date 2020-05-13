Services
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
850-942-1950
Viewing
Saturday, May 16, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Strong
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth D. Strong

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kenneth D. Strong Obituary
Kenneth D. Strong

Tallahassee, FL - Kenneth Daily Strong, 67, of Tallahassee, FL passed on Saturday, May 9, 2020. Viewing is 4-6 p.m. Saturday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE (850-942-1950). No services are planned. A native of Otter Creek (Levy County) FL, Ken was a Rickards High graduate and a longtime self-employed master mechanic. Survivors include his wife, Alicia B. Strong; sons, Kendrick and Kenneth (Tasha) Strong, Jr.; mother, Mary Hogan Graham; sisters: Annette (Earl) Washington, Jeanette Brush and Cassandra Rozier; and numerous other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from May 13 to May 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kenneth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -