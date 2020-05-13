|
Kenneth D. Strong
Tallahassee, FL - Kenneth Daily Strong, 67, of Tallahassee, FL passed on Saturday, May 9, 2020. Viewing is 4-6 p.m. Saturday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE (850-942-1950). No services are planned. A native of Otter Creek (Levy County) FL, Ken was a Rickards High graduate and a longtime self-employed master mechanic. Survivors include his wife, Alicia B. Strong; sons, Kendrick and Kenneth (Tasha) Strong, Jr.; mother, Mary Hogan Graham; sisters: Annette (Earl) Washington, Jeanette Brush and Cassandra Rozier; and numerous other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from May 13 to May 15, 2020