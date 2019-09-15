Services
Kenneth D. VanGordon


1942 - 2019
Kenneth D. VanGordon Obituary
Kenneth D. Van Gordon

Tallahassee - Kenneth D. Van Gordon passed away Sunday, September 8, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Susan. His son, Scott Van Gordon (Ling Ling); his daughter, Carissa Mathis (Mike); his stepson, Eddie McEwen (Kerri); his stepdaughter, Katherine Owen (Mike) and ten grandchildren.

A celebration of Ken's life will be held at a later date, memorial contributions may be made to Big Bend Hospice, 1723 Mahan Center Blvd. Tallahassee, FL. 32308. Todd Wahlquist with Bevis Funeral Home(www.bevisfh.com, 850-385-2193) is assisting the family with their arrangements.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Sept. 15, 2019
