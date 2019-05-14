|
Kenneth Dewitt "Ken" Richards, Jr., 50, of Tallahassee, FL, passed away unexpectedly on May 11, 2019. He was born in Tallahassee, FL on April 4, 1969.
Ken graduated from Lincoln High School in 1987 and received a Bachelor of Science in Marketing from Florida State University in 1992.
He was married to his high school sweetheart, Stephanie Richards on March 15, 1991.
Ken worked at the Florida Department of Revenue as a Senior Tax Audit Administrator and has been with the State of Florida for 26 years.
He was a member of Freedom Church and loved trips to the beach, golfing with his friends, and cooking for his family.
He was survived by his wife of 28 years, Stephanie Richards; his twin daughters, Hope and Joy Richards; his mother, Caroline Richards; and a multitude of friends and family members. He is preceded in death by his father, Kenneth "Dewitt" Richards, Sr.; and a daughter, Faith Richards.
Funeral arrangements are as follows:
The visitation will be 6:00-8:00pm on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at Freedom Church.
The service will be held at 2:00pm on Thursday May 16, 2019 at Freedom Church.
This will be a celebration of Ken's life; please wear happy colors. The family has also requested that anyone who may have a story about Ken write it down to give to the family.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on May 14, 2019