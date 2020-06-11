Kenneth Eugene HolmesTallahassee, FL - Kenneth Eugene HolmesDecember 11, 1947 - June 1, 2020Mr. Kenneth E. Holmes was born December 11, 1947 to Amos and Bertha Holmes, the old-fashioned way, by a midwife in the home of his paternal grandparents in Hopkins (now Melbourne) Florida. He was affectionately known by his family and close friends as 'Kenny', 'Big Ken', 'Deacon Holmes', and 'Deacon Bowtie'; yet his proudest titles were that of 'Daddy' and 'Papa'.Kenneth was reared in Melbourne, Florida and began his primary education in Ms. Sealy's Kindergarten. He went on to attend Stone, where he played drums and trumpet in the marching band and was selected to attend the 1965 Moral-Armament Summer Conference (later known as Initiatives of Change) in Mackinaw Island, Michigan. Kenneth continued to pursue his educational goals after high school and throughout his professional career. He received an A A. degree from Brevard Junior College; a B.A. from Florida State University in History (with minors in Sociology and Education) and a Master of Education from Stetson University. While attending F.S.U. he became a member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc., the "Point" on the second line of the Chi Theta Chapter. Kenneth went on to serve as a member of the United States Army from 1971 - 1973, last stationed in Munich, Germany.Kenneth began his career in public service in 1973 in his hometown of Melbourne, Florida after returning from military service. His first position was with the Florida Department of Commerce (later known as the Department of Labor and Employment Security) as an Employment Interviewer and Specialist. In two years, he was transferred to the Division of Unemployment Compensation and was promoted to the position of Office Manager, having management responsibility for the Claims office in Cocoa and one additional branch office.ln 1979, Kenneth was promoted to Area Administrator of the Division of Unemployment Compensation. This move required relocating from central Florida to the seat of state government in Tallahassee. His responsibilities grew to include oversight over several offices and staffs throughout the state. After serving as Area Administrator for twelve years, Kenneth was promoted to Chief of the Bureau of Claims and Benefits, with expanded management responsibilities over the central office and 49 local field offices in the State.In 1992, having gained a wealth of experience in the areas of unemployment compensation and labor, Kenneth was promoted to Assistant Director (serving in the capacity of Acting Director) of the Florida Department of Labor and Employment Security. Two years later in 1994 he was officially appointed as the Director of the Florida Department of Labor and Employment Security (FDLES).Under his leadership of FDLES, the Division received numerous honors including the Davis Productivity Award/ Exemplary Agency (1993); Sterling Quality Achievement Award for Leadership and Team Based Approach (1996); Sterling Quality Achievement Award for Strategic Planning (1997); Governor's Sterling Award (1998); and Tallahassee Democrat Volunteer of the Year Award / Business Category, (1998). During his tenure, Kenneth was also honored with the Secretary of Labor Leadership Award, Bronze Leaf Superior Accomplishment Award and Certified by the Mississippi State University/US Department of Labor Management Development Institute. Prior to his formal retirement from state service, Kenneth held the position of Relationship Manager in the Division of Internship & Career Development Programs in Florida A&M's School of Business and Industry. In 2006, he made it official and retired after more than 35 years of public service.While Kenneth was a lifelong public servant, his dedication to his family remained of ultimate importance. He met his future wife, Von Cile, when they both at the tender age of ten, and in high school they became sweethearts - and that was only the start of their journey. They went on to marry, and unto this union three children were born, Kenneth Leonard (Lil' Kenny), Natashia Lynnette (Nette) and Adrianne Renae (Baby Girl). Kenneth was fully dedicated to his family, doting on his wife and children and reminding them to always remember "from whence their health came". He committed to ensure that they were exposed to opportunities that allowed them to grow socially, culturally, professionally, and most importantly as followers of Christ.Kenneth was an active member of Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church (Tallahassee, Florida) where he served in the positions of Chairman of the Deacon's Board and Chair of the Board of Trustees. He has also been active in numerous professional and community organizations including serving as mentor and tutor to students at Nims and Leonard Wesson, and was the first Black Board Member of the Florida Commerce Credit Union Board of Directors. In retirement he became an avid bowler, finally getting his 'grip' perfected to get the perfect curve. He won placement in several local/regional single, doubles and team tournaments, along with his bowling partner, Von. He also served as a member of the Board of the Tallahassee United States Bowling Association.On June 1, 2020, he was called Home to be with his Lord and Savior that he professed to as a young child and served loyally as an adult. He was pre-deceased by his son, Kenneth Leonard Holmes and his parents, Amos James Holmes and Bertha Rene Holmes and his father-in-law, U.F. Gibbs.He is survived by his Devoted Wife of more than 50 years, Von Cile Holmes, Daughters Natashia Lynnette Holmes (Chicago) and Adrianne R. Holmes (Tallahassee), Daughter-in Law Chrystal Holmes and Granddaughter, Adrianna Elizabeth Von Holmes; Big Brother, Ronald L. Holmes (Vivian) (Rockledge), Big Sister, R. Marie France (Edward) (Los Angeles), Baby Sister Cecili L. Bell (Palm Bay), Brother-in-Law Travis Gibbs (Andreia) (San Francisco); Mother-in-Law Sara M. Gibbs (Tallahassee) and a multitude of close relatives and very dear friends who are too numerous to mention.A public viewing will be held at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE (850-942-1950) on Sunday, June 14, 2020 from 4 p.m. - 6 p.m. Burial will take place on Monday, June 15, 2020 at 2 p.m. at the Tallahassee National Cemetery. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a public memorial honoring the life of Kenneth E. Holmes will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in the name of Kenneth E. Holmes to the U.F. Gibbs Memorial Scholarship Fund, Inc. P.O. Box 1523, Melbourne, FL 32905-1523.