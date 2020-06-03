Kenneth Holmes
Tallahassee, FL - Kenneth Eugene Holmes, 72, of Tallahassee, FL passed on Monday, June 1, 2020. Funeral arrangements are incomplete. TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE is serving the family.
Tallahassee, FL - Kenneth Eugene Holmes, 72, of Tallahassee, FL passed on Monday, June 1, 2020. Funeral arrangements are incomplete. TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE is serving the family.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.