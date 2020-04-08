|
|
Kenneth L. Ball
Vero Beach, FL - Kenneth Lee Ball, 62, of Vero Beach, FL passed on Wednesday, April 1, 2020. Graveside services are 1:00 p.m. Saturday at Hickory Hill Cemetery, Monticello. Viewing is 4-6 p.m. Friday at Hickory Hill M. B. Church. TILLMAN OF MONTICELLO (850-997-5553) is serving the family. A Monticello native, Kenny was a longtime resident of Vero Beach. Survivors include his mother, Lillie Mae Gardner; children: Eldridge, Kenneth and Kendernet Ball; brothers: Elder Freddie Gardner, Melvin (Fannie) Richardson, Calvin (Flora), Junious Jr. and Theodore Ball and Andrew (Estelle Bird) Hadley; sisters: Ruth Ann (Billy Simmons) Scurry, Kathy (Marvin) Campbell, Carolyn (Franklin White) Andrews, Mae Ola Norton, Carolyn Thompson and Catherine (Willie) Saffo; aunts, Endia Thomas and Addie Johnson; and numerous other relatives.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2020