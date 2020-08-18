Kenneth L. Perry



Durham, NC - Kenneth L. Perry of Durham, North Carolina departed this life on August 13, 2020 after a brief illness. Kenneth (called by most as Kenny or Ken) was born and reared in Tallahassee, Florida. He received his early childhood education at the Lucy Moten Elementary School and the Florida A&M University (FAMU) High School where he was an honor roll student and stellar athlete, participating in football, basketball and track and field. Upon high school graduation Kenneth was recruited as an honor student athlete by FAMU where he majored in Computer and Information Systems and competed in track and field under the leadership of the legendary Coach Bobby Lang. While at FAMU he became a member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Incorporated. He graduated Summa Cum Laude from FAMU and moved to Durham, North Carolina to work for IBM Corporation. At the time of his cessation of life, Kenneth worked for both Greensboro Staffing Consultants and as an Information Technology (IT) Project Manager for the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS).



Kenneth leaves to cherish his memory his beloved and devoted wife of almost 30 years Alesia, his two daughters, Alexis and Kelsey, mother-in-law Bessie Walton, parents Dr. Aubrey and Clarie Perry, siblings Aubrey Perry, Jr. (Deborah) and Vannessa Daniels, and a host of other relatives and friends.



Due to COVID-19, a memorial/celebration will be held at a later date for family and friends to honor Kenneth.









