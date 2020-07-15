Kenneth Lashon McQuay, Jr.Greenville, FL - Kenneth "Bubba" "Jay" Lashon McQuay, Jr., 22, of Greenville passed tragically on Sunday, July 5, 2020. Graveside services are 1:00 p.m. Saturday in New Zion Cemetery. Viewing is 4-6 p.m. Friday at New Zion M.B. Church, Greenville. TILLMAN OF MONTICELLO (850-997-5553) is serving the family. Bubba was a 2016 graduate of Madison County High and a member of Restored Glory Christian Center. He was employed by QLM Construction of Perry, FL. Survivors include his daughter, Kaloni McQuay; parents, Roshannon Powell and Kenneth L. McQuay, Sr.; brothers: Keshawn McQuay and Kadence Kade Eastham; sisters: Fantavia Wilson, Kennetria, Kenneshia and Dionshay McQuay; grandmother, Dorothy Smith and numerous other relatives and friends.