Kenneth Lashon McQuay Jr.
Kenneth Lashon McQuay, Jr.

Greenville, FL - Kenneth "Bubba" "Jay" Lashon McQuay, Jr., 22, of Greenville passed tragically on Sunday, July 5, 2020. Graveside services are 1:00 p.m. Saturday in New Zion Cemetery. Viewing is 4-6 p.m. Friday at New Zion M.B. Church, Greenville. TILLMAN OF MONTICELLO (850-997-5553) is serving the family. Bubba was a 2016 graduate of Madison County High and a member of Restored Glory Christian Center. He was employed by QLM Construction of Perry, FL. Survivors include his daughter, Kaloni McQuay; parents, Roshannon Powell and Kenneth L. McQuay, Sr.; brothers: Keshawn McQuay and Kadence Kade Eastham; sisters: Fantavia Wilson, Kennetria, Kenneshia and Dionshay McQuay; grandmother, Dorothy Smith and numerous other relatives and friends.






Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Jul. 15 to Jul. 16, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Tillman Funeral Home
620 York St
Monticello, FL 32344
(850) 997-5553
