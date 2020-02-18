|
|
Kenneth Ray Chadwell
Woodville - Kenneth Ray Chadwell "The Gov", 78, of Woodville, died unexpectedly on Tuesday, October 29, 2019. He was a native of Tennessee and lived in Woodville for over 50 years. He had worked at many different jobs and could do most anything. He was employed with Leon Propane for many years. Governor was a mechanic & welder, and had worked in the coal mines and at one time a U.S. Marshall at the Florida State Capital. When he went camping, all the neighborhood kids went along. His house was truly a home.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years Barbara Chadwell known as "Miss B", 4 children David Chadwell and wife Ann, Douglas Chadwell, Rita Chadwell & Sandra Lewis and husband Gary, 4 brothers Jackie, David, Mark & Harold Chadwell, 17 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren.
A Celebration of his Life will be Saturday, February 29, 2020 from 11:00 am till, location at 9431 Old Woodville Hwy. Woodville, Florida. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to in honor of Mr. Chadwell.
Skip & Trey Young with Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services are assisting the Chadwell family with their arrangements. 850-926-5919 Familyfhc.com
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Feb. 18 to Feb. 23, 2020