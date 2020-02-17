|
|
Kenneth Winston Brock
Tallahassee - On February 15, 2020, Kenneth Winston Brock left his temporary home on Earth, leaving behind the following persons to mourn his absence from us but to rejoice with his presence with our Lord and Savior in heaven. Kenny was born on May 23, 1940, in Tallahassee, Florida.
He is survived by his Wife, Sharon Layfield Brock; Children, Brad Brock, and Brent Brock; grandchildren, Dakota Kassack and Winston Brock; Sisters Charlyne Williams and Janice Powell (Mark) and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
As we celebrate Kenny's life with us, he celebrates with his many loved ones who preceded him to heaven including his father, Alton Brock; mother, Charlie Mae West Brock and brother, Larry Brock.
He was a member of First Baptist Church, where he was baptized. He united with Forest Heights Baptist Church, when he was 19, where he met his future wife, Sharon, at a New Year's Eve service in 1959. He soon moved his membership to Forest Heights Baptist Church, where his parents were already members. After the closing of Forest Heights, he became a member of Fellowship Baptist Church, and has enjoyed singing in the choir at Fellowship.
In 1960 he went into the Army and was discharged in 1966. He has greatly enjoyed his veteran activities through the American Legion, especially attending the Veterans Day Parade.
A Visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 19, at 10:30 AM followed by a Funeral Service at Fellowship Baptist Church in Tallahassee, FL. A committal service will follow at Oakland Cemetery in Tallahassee, FL.
The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, you make any memorial contributions you may wish to Fellowship Baptist Church building fund.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2020