|
|
Kenneth Young, Sr.
Tallahassee, FL - Kenneth Wilmot Young, Jr., 70, of Tallahassee passed in Tampa, FL on Tuesday, August 6, 2019. Funeral services with military honors burial will be 1:00 p.m. Friday, August 16, at Tallahassee National Cemetery. Viewing-visitation is 3-7 p.m. Thursday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE 850-942-1950. Mr. Young was a U.S. Navy veteran and a U.S. Postal Service employee for 39 years prior to retirement. Ken's love and memory will be cherished forever by his wife, Delester Stevens Young; daughter, Jaris Young (Rayan) Hinds; son, Kenneth W. Young, Jr.; five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; sisters, Debra Young and Carolyn Young Bannerman; and numerous other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Aug. 14, 2019