Kent Taylor Moore
1937 - 2020
Kent Taylor Moore

Bainbridge, GA - Mr. Kent Taylor Moore, age 82, passed away on Saturday, March 28, 2020, at this home in Bainbridge, Georgia. A memorial service, with full military honors, will be held at the Tallahassee National Cemetery, Tallahassee, Florida, 11:00 am, August 12, 2020. Due to ongoing concerns regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, masks are required and social distancing is expected.

Kent Moore was born July 7, 1937 in Quincy, Florida. His parents, Willie Rash Moore and Anna Beatrice Cooper Moore, have preceded him in death. On February 9, 1959, he married the love of his life, Alexandra Brown Moore. He and Alexandra made their home in Quincy, where Kent worked for the Gadsden County Sheriff Department. He proudly served as a United States Marine. Kent Taylor Moore will be deeply missed by his friends and family.

Kent Moore is survived by his wife, Alexandra Brown Moore of Bainbridge; children, Teresa Ann Frye (Floyd) of Thomasville, Georgia, Kent Taylor Moore, Jr. (June) of Quincy, Tracy Stephen Moore (Sandra) of Bardstown, Kentucky, and Anthony "Tony" Vaughn Moore of Quincy; brothers, Floyd Moore of South Florida and Willard Moore of Gainesville, Florida; 14 grandchildren; and 29 great-grandchildren.

On-line condolences may be sent at www.Coxfuneral.net. Cox Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.




Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
12
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Tallahassee National Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Cox Funeral Home
202 S West St
Bainbridge, GA 39817
(229) 246-4411
