Kevin ODonnell
Tallahassee - Outdoorsman, photographer, guitarist and people person Kevin ODonnell, 60, of Tallahassee, passed away peacefully April 10, 2020. With a gentle smile on his face and his wife by his side, he ended his yearlong battle with multiple myeloma.
Kevin was born and raised on Long Island, New York. He graduated with high honors from SUNY Oneonta with a degree in political science and moved to Florida, where he earned his J.D. with honors at Florida State University School of Law. Kevin retired from the State of Florida after more than 30 years of distinguished service, primarily specializing in state and local tax law.
Kevin was a member of the "Sloths" running group and enjoyed hiking and cycling trips with the group. Known for his keen intellect and quick wit, Kevin remained close friends with his FSU Law School buddies, thoroughly enjoying in-person gatherings, Seminole road trips, and periodic poker games. He photographed local sports events through his business, KO Pictures, and was also on the sidelines for FSU's football and baseball games.
Most importantly for Kevin, he made time for the people he loved. He was a proud father, beloved husband, cherished friend and active member of St. Stephen Lutheran Church. He served his community through his work with the Boy Scouts, coaching youth sports teams, with Manna on Meridian and on the board of Lutheran Social Services of North Florida.
Kevin was welcomed into heaven by his parents, Thomas and Mary ODonnell, and brothers Gene and John. He is survived by his wife, Barb; sons Kyle (Kat), Robert and Michael; brothers Tom (Joan) and Joe; granddaughter Shire; many nieces and nephews; and Barb's extended family.
Kevin's family thanks Big Bend Hospice for its excellent care during Kevin's final weeks, and thanks the medical staff at TMH Cancer Center, who treated him after his diagnosis.
In light of the safety measures for the coronavirus, a celebration of life service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Lutheran Social Services of North Florida or Big Bend Hospice. And enjoy some time outdoors - on one of the many Tallahassee trails where Kevin loved to be.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020