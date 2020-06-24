Keyashanea Tonisha GillTallahassee, FL - Keyashanea Tonisha "Nish" De-Sheonna Gill, 24, of Tallahassee unexpectedly passed on Wednesday, June 17, 2020. Funeral services are 2:00 p.m. Friday (tomorrow) at the Old West Enrichment Center. Burial will be Monday at 12 noon in Riverside Cemetery in Albany, GA. Viewing is 4-6 p.m. Thursday (today) at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE (850-942-1950). Born in Killeen, TX, "Nish" graduated from Rickards High in 2014. She was an on-line criminal justice major at Liberty University. "Nish" was a practical jokester who loved reading, volunteering and supporting the LUPUS Foundation of America. Survivors include her four-year-old daughter, Key'anni E. Jim-Mecia Ware; mother, Keya T. Price; sisters, Key-Asja Price, Tiffany Jenkins and Toni Gill; maternal grandparents: Joe and Deborah Price; maternal great-grandmother, Bertha Johnson; her daughter's father, Jimmy Ware; and a host of other relatives and friends.