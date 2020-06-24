Keyashanea Tonisha Gill
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Keyashanea's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Keyashanea Tonisha Gill

Tallahassee, FL - Keyashanea Tonisha "Nish" De-Sheonna Gill, 24, of Tallahassee unexpectedly passed on Wednesday, June 17, 2020. Funeral services are 2:00 p.m. Friday (tomorrow) at the Old West Enrichment Center. Burial will be Monday at 12 noon in Riverside Cemetery in Albany, GA. Viewing is 4-6 p.m. Thursday (today) at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE (850-942-1950). Born in Killeen, TX, "Nish" graduated from Rickards High in 2014. She was an on-line criminal justice major at Liberty University. "Nish" was a practical jokester who loved reading, volunteering and supporting the LUPUS Foundation of America. Survivors include her four-year-old daughter, Key'anni E. Jim-Mecia Ware; mother, Keya T. Price; sisters, Key-Asja Price, Tiffany Jenkins and Toni Gill; maternal grandparents: Joe and Deborah Price; maternal great-grandmother, Bertha Johnson; her daughter's father, Jimmy Ware; and a host of other relatives and friends.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
850-942-1950
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved