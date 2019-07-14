Services
Calling hours
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
Greensboro Baptist Church
Service
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Greensboro Baptist Church
Burial
Following Services
Dykes Cemetery
Sneads, FL
View Map
1969 - 2019
Kim Smith Obituary
Kim Smith

Hardaway Community - Kimberly Shepard Smith, 50, of Hardaway Community, passed away on Friday, July 12, 2019 at Tallahassee Memorial Hospital. She was preceded in death by her husband, Terry Smith.

Kim was born in Tallahassee and grew up in Hardaway. She attended Chattahoochee Elementary and High School. She enjoyed spending time with friends and hanging out at the sand bar at the Apalachicola River. She was an avid FSU fan and also loved NASCAR. She was a member of Greensboro Baptist Church.

Survivors include two children, Tyler Shepard of Tallahassee; and Trey Smith of Hardaway; her parents, James Mahue and Genera Shepard of Hardaway; mother in law, Doris Traylor and family of Sneads; sister, Beverly McClamma (Willz) of Hardaway; two uncles, Clayton Hood and family of Panama City and Gerald Sullivan and family of Pace, FL; and several other family and friends.

A Service will be held on Monday, July 15th at 11:00 AM at Greensboro Baptist Church. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. The burial will follow at Dykes Cemetery in Sneads. Lifesong (lifesongfunerals.com or 850/627-1111) is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on July 14, 2019
