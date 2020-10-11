Kimberly Dawn Revell Mitchell
Tallahassee - Kimberly Dawn Revell Mitchell went home to be with her Lord on Thursday, October 8, 2020. Kimberly was a member of Woodland Hills Church. She was a graduate of Liberty County High School. Continuing her education, she graduated from Tallahassee Community College and transferred to Florida State University where she received a Bachelor's Degree in Psychology. She worked for the Department of Labor as a Claims Administrator for approximately twenty years. Kimberly was a dedicated volunteer. For several years she was a volunteer at Ability 1st. For the last ten years she has professionally and lovingly served as a volunteer with "Seniors verses Crime" a special project of the Florida Attorney General's office. She was appointed Manager of the Tallahassee Office in 2014. Helping to resolve those issues with people in need brought her joy and a sense of accomplishment.
She is survived by her mother, Mable Thorpe Revell, and her brother, Wally Revell. Also by uncles/aunts: Wyatt Revell (Nell); James E. Thorpe (Sara); Raymond Thorpe (Ann); Donald Thorpe (Kathi); Bonnie Parker (Terry); and numerous cousins.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Harry "Chip" Mitchell; her father, Garard Revell; grandmothers: Jimmie Clyde Rawls Thorpe Parrish and Dollie Mae Revell; grandfather; Charlie Revell; James Monroe Thorpe; uncles: Guyte Revell; Dykes Revell; and aunts: DuaneRevell; Janice Rabon.
The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at Bevis Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 a.m. at Bevis Funeral Home. Burial at Aenon Church Cemetery will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the following organizations. Gideons International Capital City North Camp, PO Box 1245, Tallahassee, FL 32302; A Women's Pregnancy Center, 919 W. Pensacola Street, Tallahassee, FL32304.
Susie Mozolic of Bevis Funeral Home is assisting the family with their arrangements. (www.bevisfh.com
850-385-2193)