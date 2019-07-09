|
Kimberly Louise Napier
Tallahassee - On July 4th, Kimberly Louise Napier lost her battle with cancer. At her passing, she was surrounded by family and friends. Kimberly was a resident of Tallahassee most of her life. She raised two children, Montana and Marshall. Kimberly graduated from FSU with both a bachelor's and master's degree. She spent much of her working life teaching and was doing so in Key West this past school year.
Kimberly leaves behind many relatives and friends including her parents, sisters, grandparents, aunts, uncles, as well as numerous cousins. She will be remembered for her free spirit and sense of adventure, always chasing that next opportunity.
A private service will be held to celebrate her life of exploits.
Breanna Green of Bevis Funeral Home is assisting the family with their arrangements. (850-385-2193 www.bevisfh.com)
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on July 9, 2019