Services
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
850-942-1950
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Watson Temple Institutional Church of God in Christ
Tallahassee, FL - King David "KD" Knox, the "Coon Man", 70, passed at home on Friday, March 15, 2019. Funeral services are 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 23, at Watson Temple Institutional Church of God in Christ, with burial in St. John Cemetery. Viewing-visitation is 3-7 p.m. Friday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE 850-942-1950. A native of Tallahassee, "KD" was a nationally-recognized champion racoon hunter. Survivors include his son, David Knox; daughters, Anita Knox Timeka Patterson (step-daughter); brothers, Jerry and Anthony (Vivian) Knox; sisters, Gloria (David) Williams and Brenda (Maurice) Kilpatrick; eight grand and five great-grandchildren; his companion-caregiver, Shirley White Thomas; his former wife and close friend, Loretta Butler; and numerous other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Mar. 21, 2019
