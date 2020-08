King David McCaskill, Jr.Tallahassee FL - King David McCaskill, Jr., 63, of Tallahassee's Woodville Community passed unexpectedly on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. Graveside services are 2:00 p.m. Saturday in Greenwood Cemetery, with COVID-19 observance. Viewing is Friday 4-6 p.m. at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE (850-942-1950). A Daytona Beach native, King came to Tallahassee to attend FSU. Upon graduating, he worked in FSU's Strozier Library for years before transferring to FAMU's Coleman Library. He also drove cab and owned a lawn care business. Treasuring his love and legacy are his wife, Sheila Julian McCaskill; son, Marlon McCaskill; daughters: Shakiera (Johnny) Williams, Lydia Hall and Tammy Lawrence; brothers: Anthony (Deborah) and Robert McCaskill, Elijah (Barbara) Glenn and Pierre Lewis; sisters: Sybil Davis, Pharisa Evans, Debra and Davidka McCaskill, Regina Walker, Octavia (Slade) Hollinger, Patricia (Andrew) Wells and Annie (Frank) Thomas; and numerous other relatives and friends.