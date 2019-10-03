|
Kinston Montgomery, Sr.
Monticello, FL - Kinston James Montgomery, Sr., 61, of Monticello passed on Tuesday, September 24, 2019. Memorial services are 2:00 p.m. Saturday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE (850-942-1950). A native and longtime resident of Deland, FL, Kinston moved to Monticello in 1996. He had been employed by Butler Walker Farms. Survivors include his children: Kinston J. Montgomery, Jr., Kingston J. Montgomery, Yasming Jordan, Micheal (Janessa) Crawford, Shasmeika (Carlos) McCoy, Ronald and Fayanna Glasgow and Yasmine Crawford; siblings: Alvin, Richard, Charles and Michael Montgomery; and a host of other relatives and friends. He was predeceased by his parents, William Sr. and Bessie Gardner Montgomery and siblings, Henry and William Montgomery.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Oct. 3, 2019