Kirby Lee Starling
Tallahassee - Kirby Lee Starling was raised in Tallahassee, FL. He was born on July 28, 2003 and went to reside with the Lord on June 5, 2020.
He was a rising senior at Chiles High School where he was a member of the Chiles Orchestra program. He was also a member of the Tallahassee Youth Orchestra and the Springtime Belles and Gents.
Our Dearest Kirby,
From the moment you were born you were the light of our lives. Your beautiful blue eyes and perfect smile filled up the room.
Watching you grow from a wobbly toddler to a tall standing confident young man has been the joy of our lives.
Your zest for life was infectious and your caring heart made us desire to be better people.
We loved watching you play every sport your heart desired and adored watching you play your Double Bass.
You will be missed but you will not be forgotten. You had such a large impact in your short 16 years that many will never forget.
Until we meet again,
Your loving parents, family and friends
He is survived by his parents Jeff and Olivia (Culbreth) Starling, his adoring brother Timothy Starling, his fraternal grandparents Alton and Alice Starling, his maternal grandparents Alan and Glenda Culbreth, fraternal Aunt and Uncles Alton Starling and Martha Lynn Drinkard, Scott and Jennifer Starling, maternal Aunt and Uncles Cheryl (Culbreth) Gonatos, Nick Gonatos, Tim and Laura Culbreth, his cousins Megan Starling, Kenzie Starling, Brooke Gonatos, Nicole Gonatos, Bradley Culbreth, loving Great Aunts, Uncles, cousins and many friends and family that have become our extended family.
He is preceded in dead by his Aunt Joretta Starling, cousin Kelsey Starling and cousin John Boesen.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Chiles Orchestra program at 7200 Lawton Chiles Lane Tallahassee, FL 32312. The family will receive friends Monday, June 8th from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Bevis Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, June 9th at 11:00 a.m. at Bevis Funeral Home with burial at MeadowWood Memorial Park. The service will be available to view live online at https://www.bevisfh.com. To watch, click on the word Obituaries at the top of the homepage, then click on the name of your loved one, and then the green Photos and Videos tab. Staff members will be available to answer questions or help with technical issues at (850) 385-2193. Susie Mozolic of Bevis Funeral Home is assisting the family with their arrangements. (www.bevisfh.com 850-385-2193)
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.