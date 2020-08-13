1/
Kristin F. Tadlock Turpin
1981 - 2020
{ "" }
Kristin F. Tadlock Turpin

Tallahassee - Kristin F. Tadlock Turpin, 39, of Tallahassee, passed away on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at Capital Regional Medical Center.

A lifelong resident of Tallahassee, she was born on February 3, 1981. She was a member at Celebration Baptist Church and a teacher at Ivy Hill Academy.

In addition to her parents, Ronnie and Becky Tadlock, she is survived by her husband of 16 years, Chase R. Turpin; sister, Kara Marie Tadlock; and sister-in-law, Allison Nicole Turpin.

A celebration of her life is 11:00 AM, Saturday, August 15, 2020, at Celebration Baptist Church, 3300 Shamrock St East, Tallahassee, Florida 32309.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to your favorite charity. Online condolences may be expressed at www.abbeyfh.com.






Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
