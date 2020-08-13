Kristin F. Tadlock Turpin
Tallahassee - Kristin F. Tadlock Turpin, 39, of Tallahassee, passed away on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at Capital Regional Medical Center.
A lifelong resident of Tallahassee, she was born on February 3, 1981. She was a member at Celebration Baptist Church and a teacher at Ivy Hill Academy.
In addition to her parents, Ronnie and Becky Tadlock, she is survived by her husband of 16 years, Chase R. Turpin; sister, Kara Marie Tadlock; and sister-in-law, Allison Nicole Turpin.
A celebration of her life is 11:00 AM, Saturday, August 15, 2020, at Celebration Baptist Church, 3300 Shamrock St East, Tallahassee, Florida 32309.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to your favorite charity
. Online condolences may be expressed at www.abbeyfh.com
