Kristopher Ray Washington
Tallahassee - Kristopher Ray Washington, 32, died Friday, June 26, 2020.
Graveside service will be 11:00 A.M. Friday, July 3, 2020 at Barrow Hill Cemetery. Viewing will be Thursday (Today), July 2, 2020 from 11 am to 6 pm at Strong & Jones Funeral Home.
Survivors include his mother, Katerine Washington; father, Kenneth Williams; one brother, Kenneth Williams Jr.; four sisters, Kassandra, Katelyn and Krystal Washington, Kenzie Lasseter; maternal grandmother, Willie Mae Washington; paternal grandmother, Gwendolyn Hunter; and a host of other family members and friends.