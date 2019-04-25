Services
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
850-942-1950
Viewing
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Old West Enrichment Center
Resources
More Obituaries for Kyeyon Barnes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kyeyon Barnes

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Kyeyon Barnes Obituary
Kyeyon Barnes

Tallahassee, FL - Kyeyon Morray Barnes, 36, of Tallahassee, FL unexpectedly passed on Wednesday, April 10, 2019. Funeral services are11:00 a.m. Saturday at the Old West Enrichment Center, with burial in Barrow Hill Cemetery. Viewing-visitation is 3-7 p.m. Friday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE. Viewing-visitation is 3-7 p.m. Friday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE 850-942-1950. Kyeyon was a Rickards High graduate and a food service associate. He is survived by his mother, Annie Laura Coggins; siblings, Ha'Monshay Coggins, Kenneth Johnson, Tonyalynne (Jermaine) Herring and Monique Copeland; maternal grandparents, Johnny and Martha Coggins; and numerous other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Apr. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now