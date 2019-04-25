|
Kyeyon Barnes
Tallahassee, FL - Kyeyon Morray Barnes, 36, of Tallahassee, FL unexpectedly passed on Wednesday, April 10, 2019. Funeral services are11:00 a.m. Saturday at the Old West Enrichment Center, with burial in Barrow Hill Cemetery. Viewing-visitation is 3-7 p.m. Friday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE. Viewing-visitation is 3-7 p.m. Friday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE 850-942-1950. Kyeyon was a Rickards High graduate and a food service associate. He is survived by his mother, Annie Laura Coggins; siblings, Ha'Monshay Coggins, Kenneth Johnson, Tonyalynne (Jermaine) Herring and Monique Copeland; maternal grandparents, Johnny and Martha Coggins; and numerous other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Apr. 25, 2019