Kylen Nazir Robinson
Kylen Nazir Robinson

Tallahassee - Kylen Nazir Robinson, Newborn, of Tallahassee, FL, departed this life on Monday, July 6, 2020 in Tallahassee, FL. He leaves to cherish his precious memories: his mother, Terri York, Tallahassee, FL, father, Marcus Robinson, Tallahassee, FL, maternal grand parents, Mario and Sharon York, Tallahassee, FL, Rev. Eddie and Linda York, Quincy, FL, Edwin and Luretha Rush, Tallahassee, FL, paternal grand parents, Genevra Robinson, Edward and Brenda Anthony, all of Tallahassee, FL. A graveside service will be at 6:00 pm Saturday, July 11 at Sunnyvale Cemetery. Williams Funeral Home of Quincy, Florida will be providing the service for the Robinson family.




Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Jul. 9 to Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
11
Graveside service
06:00 PM
Sunnyvale Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Williams Funeral Home
1555 Pat Thomas Parkway
Quincy, FL 32351
850-875-4849
