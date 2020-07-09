Kylen Nazir Robinson



Tallahassee - Kylen Nazir Robinson, Newborn, of Tallahassee, FL, departed this life on Monday, July 6, 2020 in Tallahassee, FL. He leaves to cherish his precious memories: his mother, Terri York, Tallahassee, FL, father, Marcus Robinson, Tallahassee, FL, maternal grand parents, Mario and Sharon York, Tallahassee, FL, Rev. Eddie and Linda York, Quincy, FL, Edwin and Luretha Rush, Tallahassee, FL, paternal grand parents, Genevra Robinson, Edward and Brenda Anthony, all of Tallahassee, FL. A graveside service will be at 6:00 pm Saturday, July 11 at Sunnyvale Cemetery. Williams Funeral Home of Quincy, Florida will be providing the service for the Robinson family.









