Quincy - Mr. L. C. Brown, 67 years of age, of Quincy, FL, departed this life on Saturday, November 14, 2020 in Gadsden County. He leaves to cherish his precious memories his wife, Patricia Brown, Quincy, FL. A celebration of life will be held 11:00a.m., Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Mt. Hosea M.B. Cemetery, Quincy, FL. Williams Funeral Home of Quincy, FL will be providing the service for the Brown family.









