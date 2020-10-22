Lacey F. Moore Sr.



Tallahassee - Lacey F. Moore Sr., 84, of Tallahassee Florida passed away peacefully October 12, 2020 with his family close by. Lacey was born in Leavenworth, Kansas on June 21, 1936, to parents Maurice Moore and Rose Davis Moore. He was raised by his grandparents, Floyd and Fannie B. Davis. As a young boy he enjoyed the outdoors and learned to hunt and fish from his grandfather, whom he called Pappy. Lacey attended high school in Avon Park, Florida and finished his senior year at Leon High School in Tallahassee, Florida. He was a natural athlete and played baseball, basketball and football in high school. After high school he entered the military.



Lacey was very proud of his military career; he served 20 years in the United States Air Force (USAF) as a B-47 and B-52 bomber pilot and instructor pilot and logged over 10,000 hours of total flying time. He served in combat during the Vietnam War. Throughout his career he was stationed at many air bases, including California, Bangkok Thailand, and North Dakota. Lacey retired from the USAF in 1978. He then returned to Tallahassee with his family and completed a Bachelor of Science Degree in Finance in 1981 at Florida State University, (FSU). Following the completion of his degree, he began his second career with the Florida Department of Transportation, Aviation Office, as an airport inspector. He retired in 1999, after 20 years of service.



After moving back to Tallahassee, Lacey enjoyed attending FSU football games and was a Golden Chief booster. Tailgating before the games was one of his favorite activities. He loved being with family and friends enjoying good food, and celebrating the Seminole victories. Over the years, Lacey also continued to fish and hunt. He had several other hobbies and enjoyed playing bridge, scuba diving, working out, and mostly eating. Lacey enjoyed traveling with his wife to the Caribbean. He also enjoyed taking beach trips and trips to Disney with his children and grandchildren, who called him DiDi. They will miss him dearly.



Lacey was preceded in death by Marlene Dietrich Moore, his wife of 46 years. He is survived by his brothers Nick Moore and Ray Yeoman (Judy), sisters Naomi Ruth Thomas and Sharon Yeoman Floyd (Gerald), daughter Terry Moore Shine (Richard), sons Lacey F. Moore, Jr. (Melanie), and Lance Moore (Lee), grandsons Blake Shine and Kyle Moore, granddaughters Brittany LaVieri (Evan), Kathryn Moore, Marlena Moore, Danielle Shine, Kristen Moore, and Sarah Shine, and great-granddaughter Ophelia LaVieri.



The funeral service and celebration of his life will be held at the Culley's Meadow Wood Funeral Home on Sunday, December 6, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. with visitation from 12 noon to 2:00p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to Big Bend Hospice are suggested.









