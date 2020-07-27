LaDonna Peterson HutchinsonTallahassee - LaDonna Peterson Hutchinson, 92, died July 25, 2020. LaDonna was born October 1, 1927 In Republican City, Nebraska, the only child of Frank and Maggie Peterson. She graduated from Ogallala High School in 1944, received her B.A. from Colorado State College of Education in 1949 and an M.A. from Oregon State University in 1962. She was a Business Education teacher at Lively Vo-Tech from 1968 until retirement in 1992. LaDonna married John Stuart Hutchinson in 1949 and their blissful union produced three children, daughter Linda and twin sons Richard and Kent. She is survived by son Richard (Christie), son-in-law Gary Loyd, 6 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren (5th due November 2020). LaDonna is preceded in death by husband John, son Kent and daughter Linda Loyd, all of whom passed in 2017. John and "Donnie" were avid square and round dancers and duplicate bridge players. She loved teaching duplicate bridge to friends and never stopped trying to improve her own skill. After moving to Westminster Oaks in 2001, John and LaDonna would be remembered by friends with their own saying "every day at Westminster Oaks is another day in paradise." In accordance with LaDonna's wishes, a private family service is planned.