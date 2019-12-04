|
|
Lafayette Gillette
On October 14, 2019, Lafayette Gillette passed into eternal life at the age of 71. In celebration of his life, a memorial will be held on December 14, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Jake Gaither Community Center located at 801 Tanner Drive in Tallahassee, Fl. He is survived by his children, Sabrina Gillette Dickey, Tisha Gillette, Larina "Mickey" Gillette Cornileus, LaRhonda Gillette, and Lance Gillette; his siblings Ira Dean Gillette, Carol Ann Chatman, Carolyn Jan Gillette-Rouse, and Louie Jean Gillette Gaines; and a host of relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019