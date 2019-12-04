Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Jake Gaither Community Center
801 Tanner Drive
Tallahassee, FL
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Lafayette Gillette
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lafayette Gillette

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lafayette Gillette Obituary
Lafayette Gillette

On October 14, 2019, Lafayette Gillette passed into eternal life at the age of 71. In celebration of his life, a memorial will be held on December 14, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Jake Gaither Community Center located at 801 Tanner Drive in Tallahassee, Fl. He is survived by his children, Sabrina Gillette Dickey, Tisha Gillette, Larina "Mickey" Gillette Cornileus, LaRhonda Gillette, and Lance Gillette; his siblings Ira Dean Gillette, Carol Ann Chatman, Carolyn Jan Gillette-Rouse, and Louie Jean Gillette Gaines; and a host of relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lafayette's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -