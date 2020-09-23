LaKeisha Robinson
Tallahassee, FL - LaKeisha Montrell Robinson, 43, of Tallahassee passed on Friday, September 18, 2020. Graveside services are 1:00 p.m. Saturday in Old Union Cemetery. Viewing is 4-6 p.m. Friday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE (850-942-1950). A native of Tallahassee, 'Keisha had been a fast food employee. She was a member of St. Paul P.B. Church. Survivors include her children: Alicia Cannon, Jasmine Nelson, Tierra Cannon and Albert Cannon, Jr.; siblings: Shamika Robinson, Sharice Sloan and Theodore Robinson, Jr.; and other sisters, brothers, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.