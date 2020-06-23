LaMario A. Bentley
Tallahassee - LaMario Antwuan Bentley, 24, transitioned unexpectedly Thur. Jun. 18 in Tallahassee. Funeral service will be 3pm Sat. Jun. 27 at Precious Memories Chapel, with burial at Greenwood Cemetery. Visitation will be 3-7pm Fri. Jun. 26. He leaves to mourn his untimely demise his mother & father: Tiffany Nathan (Antonio) & Toney Brown; son: Chase Bentley; siblings: Journey Ingram, Daisha Lamb, TaNiaya Thomas; Kristopher Williams, JaVontavius Nathan; grandparents: Willie Thomas, Ether Hunter (Alfred), Dannie Nathan (Gloria); Godmother: Schlisa Gaines George; and a host of other relatives & friends; Dr. Derryck T. Richardson, Sr., LFDE & Precious Memories, Home for Funerals (850) 576-4144, is assisting the Bentley Family.
Tallahassee - LaMario Antwuan Bentley, 24, transitioned unexpectedly Thur. Jun. 18 in Tallahassee. Funeral service will be 3pm Sat. Jun. 27 at Precious Memories Chapel, with burial at Greenwood Cemetery. Visitation will be 3-7pm Fri. Jun. 26. He leaves to mourn his untimely demise his mother & father: Tiffany Nathan (Antonio) & Toney Brown; son: Chase Bentley; siblings: Journey Ingram, Daisha Lamb, TaNiaya Thomas; Kristopher Williams, JaVontavius Nathan; grandparents: Willie Thomas, Ether Hunter (Alfred), Dannie Nathan (Gloria); Godmother: Schlisa Gaines George; and a host of other relatives & friends; Dr. Derryck T. Richardson, Sr., LFDE & Precious Memories, Home for Funerals (850) 576-4144, is assisting the Bentley Family.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Jun. 23 to Jun. 25, 2020.