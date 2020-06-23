LaMario A. Bentley
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share LaMario's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LaMario A. Bentley

Tallahassee - LaMario Antwuan Bentley, 24, transitioned unexpectedly Thur. Jun. 18 in Tallahassee. Funeral service will be 3pm Sat. Jun. 27 at Precious Memories Chapel, with burial at Greenwood Cemetery. Visitation will be 3-7pm Fri. Jun. 26. He leaves to mourn his untimely demise his mother & father: Tiffany Nathan (Antonio) & Toney Brown; son: Chase Bentley; siblings: Journey Ingram, Daisha Lamb, TaNiaya Thomas; Kristopher Williams, JaVontavius Nathan; grandparents: Willie Thomas, Ether Hunter (Alfred), Dannie Nathan (Gloria); Godmother: Schlisa Gaines George; and a host of other relatives & friends; Dr. Derryck T. Richardson, Sr., LFDE & Precious Memories, Home for Funerals (850) 576-4144, is assisting the Bentley Family.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Jun. 23 to Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
26
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Precious Memories Home for Funerals
Send Flowers
JUN
27
Funeral service
03:00 PM
Precious Memories Home for Funerals
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Precious Memories Home for Funerals
2619 South Meridian St.
Tallahassee, FL 32301
850-576-4144
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved