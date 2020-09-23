LaMichael Anthony ProctorTallahassee - LaMichael Anthony Proctor 59, passed Monday, September 14, 2020.With humble acceptance of God's will, the family will celebrate his homegoing in a private (immediate family members only) graveside service Saturday, September 26th, 2020.While we appreciate your love and prayers, due to the circumstances of the current pandemic, please respect the family's privacy request.Public viewing will be Friday, September 25th from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Strong and Jones Funeral Home - 629 Brevard Street, Tallahassee, Florida 32304