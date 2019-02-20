|
Lannis L. Godwin
Tallahassee - Lannis Lawrence Godwin, age 77 entered into rest February 17, 2019 at his residence. He was born in Cairo, GA and was a longtime resident of Tallahassee. Lannis was the owner and operator of Independent Air Distributors. He was an avid FSU fan. Survivors include his wife of 59 ½ years, Janice Godwin; son Buster (Donna) Godwin of Panama City, FL; daughters Lynn Godwin of Tallahassee, Debby (Marty) Urra of Dunnellon, FL, LeAnn (Paul) Paul of Tallahassee; eight grandchildren David Stallings, Charles Urra, Chason (Miranda)Godwin, Dylan (Brittany) Godwin, Madison Boutwell, Sarah Boutwell, Alexus Paul, Lauralee Bell; five great-grandchildren Brailey Clark, Charlie Godwin, Dax Godwin, Amelia Godwin, Ryan Godwin; one brother Adrian Godwin. Private family services will be held at a later date. Susie Mozolic of Bevis Funeral Home is assisting the family with their arrangements. (www.bevisfh.com 850-385-2193)
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Feb. 20, 2019