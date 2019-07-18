Resources
More Obituaries for Larian Farrell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Larian Farrell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Larian Farrell In Memoriam
THANK YOU

Larian Farrell

Thank you for your generous financial support and love for our families during the most difficult time of our lives, from the violent attack and murder of our son, Larian Ferrell. We thank you! Justice for our son has not yet been served, nor punishment to those responsible for his death, until it does we are determined to push for Justice for our one and only son and child, Larian Ferrell.

Julia and Stoney Ferrell, his

Mother and Father and families
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on July 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.