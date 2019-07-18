|
|
THANK YOU
Larian Farrell
Thank you for your generous financial support and love for our families during the most difficult time of our lives, from the violent attack and murder of our son, Larian Ferrell. We thank you! Justice for our son has not yet been served, nor punishment to those responsible for his death, until it does we are determined to push for Justice for our one and only son and child, Larian Ferrell.
Julia and Stoney Ferrell, his
Mother and Father and families
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on July 18, 2019