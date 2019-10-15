Services
Abbey Funeral Home and Tallahassee Memory Gardens - Tallahassee
4037 North Monroe Street
Tallahassee, FL 32303
(850) 562-1518
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Abbey Funeral Home and Tallahassee Memory Gardens - Tallahassee
4037 North Monroe Street
Tallahassee, FL 32303
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Abbey Funeral Home and Tallahassee Memory Gardens - Tallahassee
4037 North Monroe Street
Tallahassee, FL 32303
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Larry McLane
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Larry Allen McLane


1941 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Larry Allen McLane Obituary
Larry Allen McLane

Tallahassee - Larry Allen McLane, 78, of Tallahassee, passed away on Sunday, October 13, 2019, while surrounded by his loving family.

Born in Jacksonville, Florida on October 3, 1941, he was a son of the late William Meredith McLane and the late Earle Maybelle McAlpin McLane. He is also preceded in death by a sister, Carol Raper.

He served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War and retired from the Florida Department of Transportation as an Engineer Technician. He lived in Tallahassee for 50 years and was a member of New Life Church International.

Survivors include his wife, Betty Joyce Gardner McLane; son, Travis (Melanie) McLane; grandchildren, Brooke McLane and Cameron McLane; brother, Terry McLane; and sister, Debra Hancock.

Visitation is from 10:00 until 11:00 AM, Thursday, October 17, 2019, at Abbey Funeral Home, with the funeral service beginning at 11:00 AM. Interment is at Tallahassee Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the . Online condolences may be expressed at www.abbeyfh.com.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Larry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now