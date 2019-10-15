|
|
Larry Allen McLane
Tallahassee - Larry Allen McLane, 78, of Tallahassee, passed away on Sunday, October 13, 2019, while surrounded by his loving family.
Born in Jacksonville, Florida on October 3, 1941, he was a son of the late William Meredith McLane and the late Earle Maybelle McAlpin McLane. He is also preceded in death by a sister, Carol Raper.
He served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War and retired from the Florida Department of Transportation as an Engineer Technician. He lived in Tallahassee for 50 years and was a member of New Life Church International.
Survivors include his wife, Betty Joyce Gardner McLane; son, Travis (Melanie) McLane; grandchildren, Brooke McLane and Cameron McLane; brother, Terry McLane; and sister, Debra Hancock.
Visitation is from 10:00 until 11:00 AM, Thursday, October 17, 2019, at Abbey Funeral Home, with the funeral service beginning at 11:00 AM. Interment is at Tallahassee Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the . Online condolences may be expressed at www.abbeyfh.com.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019