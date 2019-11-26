Services
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
850-942-1950
Viewing
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Miccosukee Church of God of Prophesy
Larry D. Buxton Obituary
Larry D. Buxton

Miccosukee, FL - Larry Dannel Buxton, 69, of Miccosukee, FL, passed on Tuesday, November 19, 2019. Funeral services are 11:00 a.m. Saturday (11/30) at his church, Miccosukee Church of God of Prophesy, with burial in Hope Mills, NC. Viewing is 3-7 p.m. Friday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE (850) 942-1950. Larry was a retiree of the Leon County School District's Transportation Dept. and a bus driver for Astro Travel & Tours. Survivors include his wife: JoAnn Jeff Buxton; son: Derrick Buxton; daughters: Ladonna (Calvin) Buxton-Johnson and Felicia (Billy Jr.) Brunson; brothers: James (Linda) and Johnnie (Gloria) Buxton; sisters: Margaret McNair and Georgia Mae Buxton Murphy; six grandchildren; one great grandchild and numerous other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Nov. 26 to Nov. 28, 2019
