Larry F. Hines
Larry F. Hines

Larry Hines, age 70, died Friday, November 27, with his beloved daughter, Alicia, her fiancé, Chad Koons, and Diane Hines, his best friend, at his bed side. Larry grew up in Newport News, VA, attended Ferrum College and played the tuba in the US Army Band from 1971-74. He spent much of his early life in California where his favorite activity was cruising on his sailboat. Larry and his family moved from Sacramento to Tallahassee in 1990. His cooking skills were legendary. He "filled people's stomachs with laughter and the best damn chili ever" said his daughter. He had an amazing storehouse of dad-jokes and zingers. Larry is survived by his sister, Cynthia Cashill, and brother-in-law Bob Cashill of Plainfield, NJ, nephews Jason and Josh Cashill, their families, and his daughter, Alicia Elizabeth Hines. Memorial donations can be made to the Humane Society of Tallahassee or the American Legion, Sauls-Bridges, Post #13, Tallahassee.




Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2020.
