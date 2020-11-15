Larry Gerald Folsom
Tallahassee - Larry Gerald Folsom, 74, of Tallahassee passed away peacefully on November 13, 2020 surrounded by his loved ones.
He is preceded in death by his parents Lawrence and Dorothy Folsom.
He is survived by his wife of 49 and a half years, Dixie Folsom; his children, Amanda Fernbach (Keith) and Scott Folsom (Holly); his sister Sherry Chalecki (Phil); his 3 grandchildren, Brittany Bryant (Will), Courtney Folsom and Quintus Folsom.
Larry enjoyed spending time with his family, playing cards, Westerns, trains, and running. He dedicated 37 years to the State of Florida and 4 years of service with the U.S Air Force with a tour in Vietnam.
Funeral services will be Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at 2:00 PM at the Ivan Assembly of God Church, the family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at the Coleman Cemetery with Military Honors.
Skip and Trey Young are assisting the family. Family Funeral Home at Harvey Young Chapel. 850-926-5919 Familyfhc.com