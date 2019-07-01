Services
Southerland Family Funeral Homes and Crematory - Panama City
100 East 19th Street
Panama City, FL 32405
850-785-8532
For more information about
Larry Branch
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
1:00 PM
Highland View Baptist Church
Port St. Joe, FL
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
1:30 PM
Highland View Baptist Church
Port St. Joe, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Larry Branch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Larry Wayne Branch


1949 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Larry Wayne Branch Obituary
Larry Wayne Branch

- - October 23, 1949 - June 28, 2019

Mr. Larry Wayne Branch, 70, passed away on June 28, 2019, at his home in Tallahassee, Fl. Larry is the son of the late W. J. (Ralph) Branch and Ouida Branch.

After graduating from Port St. Joe High School, Larry served in the US Army as a Drill SGT, was married, then attended FSU and started a family. He had a long career with AAA Cooper Transportation in Tallahassee and retired as the Terminal Manager in 2006. After retirement, he shared a lot of fun filled time with family and friends in Port St. Joe, beaching, boating and fishing. He also enjoyed golfing and hunting with the guys. Larry had a kind heart and shared a lending hand and comforting smile with everyone he knew.

Larry was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Barbara Branch Kennedy (Tim), and sister-in-law Deda Sheffield. He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Gilda Gilbert Branch; two daughters, Karrie and Julie Branch; and Granddaughter, Olivia Branch; a sister Laney Branch Walker (Johnny) and a brother Jerry Branch (Pat); a sister-in-law Diane Gilbert; brothers-in-law Wilkie, Victor and Paul Gilbert; 12 nieces and nephews, and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

A Celebration of Life will be held on July 6, 2019, at the Highland View Baptist Church in Port St. Joe, Fl. Visitation will begin at 1 pm EST and the service will begin at 1:30 pm. Interment will follow the service at Pleasant Rest Cemetery.In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made to BAYSAVERS, 115 Allen Memorial Way, Port St. Joe, FL 32456.

"Nothing is so strong as gentleness,

nothing so gentle as real strength"

- Francis de Sales

Expressions of sympathy may be viewed at www.southerlandfamily.com

Southerland Family Funeral Home 1112 Ohio Avenue Lynn Haven, FL 32444.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on July 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now