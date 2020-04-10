|
LaShon U. Clinton
Tallahassee, FL - LaShon Ulanda Clinton, 53, of Tallahassee unexpectedly passed on Wednesday, April 8, 2020. Graveside services are 2:00 p.m. Sunday, (tomorrow) April 12, at Springfield-Lloyd Cemetery. Born in Lloyd, Ms. Clinton was a 1984 graduate of Jefferson County High School and attended Burnell College. She had worked for the Florida Department of Environmental Protection. Survivors include her daughter, Kiana (Termaine Sr.) Jones, grandsons: Termaine Jr., Kysen and Kingston Jones; parents, Henry Sr. and Queen Ester Pride; siblings: Stephanie Pride, Henry Pride, Jr. and Fairon L. Pride and numerous other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2020