BEVIS FUNERAL HOME, INC - TALLAHASSEE
200 John Knox Road
Tallahassee, FL 32303
(850) 385-2193
Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019
3:00 PM
Crawfordville United Methodist Church
Lassie Hogg Williams


1926 - 2019
Lassie Hogg Williams Obituary
Lassie Hogg Williams

Crawfordville - Lassie Hogg Williams, 93, of Crawfordville, passed away Thursday, September 19, 2019 at the home of her daughter in Tallahassee. She was preceded in death in 2009 by her husband of 66 years, Cliff Williams.

A memorial service to celebrate Mrs. Williams' life will be held Sunday at 3:00 PM at Crawfordville United Methodist Church. The family will visit with friends following the service. A private interment will take place Saturday at MeadowWood Memorial Park. Gifts in memory of Mrs. Williams may be made to the Wakulla Senior Citizens Center, 33 Michael Drive, Crawfordville, FL 32327.

She was born April 13, 1926 in Savannah, Georgia, and was a 20-year resident of Crawfordville. Mrs. Williams was a very active participant at the Wakulla Senior Citizens Center, where she was considered an Ambassador of Good Will. She served tea at lunch at the Center for many years and participated in plays and skits at the Center. She loved to dance and never met a stranger! She was also a member of Crawfordville United Methodist Church.

Survivors include her daughter, Marcia W. Fenn (Sammy) of Tallahassee; three grandchildren, Tammy Godwin (Roger) of Crawfordville, Ryan Fenn (Jeanette) of Tallahassee and Charlie Williams (Harmony) of Virginia Beach, VA; 5 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great grandchild; and several loving nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband she was preceded in death by her parents, Jake and Lucy Irene Crosby Hogg; and her son Ronnie Williams.

Kelly Barber of Bevis Funeral Home of Tallahassee (850/385-2193 or www.bevisfh.com) is assisting the family with their arrangements.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Sept. 21, 2019
