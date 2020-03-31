Services
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
850-942-1950
Viewing
Friday, Apr. 3, 2020
4:30 PM - 6:30 PM
Graveside service
Saturday, Apr. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
New Salem Cemetery
LaToya G. Moore Obituary
LaToya G. Moore

Tallahassee, FL - LaToya Griffin-Moore, 43, of Tallahassee passed on Wednesday, March 25, 2020. Graveside services will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday in New Salem Cemetery. Viewing-visitation is 4:30-6:30 Friday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE 850-942-1950. LaToya was a member of New Covenant Holy Temple. She delighted in styling hair, singing, praying and attending church. Cherishing precious memories are her daughters, Victoria and Nylah Moore; son, Hezekiah Moore; mother, Rosezina Cooper; grandchildren, J'Leeyah Moore and Rashard Williams, Jr.; sisters, Andrea Cooper (James) Brown, Patrice (Daniel) Bryant, Charlotte Geohegan, Cosina Griffin (Christopher) Greaux; brothers, Eric Cooper and Clayton (Mary) Chapman; and numerous other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Mar. 31 to Apr. 2, 2020
