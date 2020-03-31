|
|
LaToya G. Moore
Tallahassee, FL - LaToya Griffin-Moore, 43, of Tallahassee passed on Wednesday, March 25, 2020. Graveside services will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday in New Salem Cemetery. Viewing-visitation is 4:30-6:30 Friday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE 850-942-1950. LaToya was a member of New Covenant Holy Temple. She delighted in styling hair, singing, praying and attending church. Cherishing precious memories are her daughters, Victoria and Nylah Moore; son, Hezekiah Moore; mother, Rosezina Cooper; grandchildren, J'Leeyah Moore and Rashard Williams, Jr.; sisters, Andrea Cooper (James) Brown, Patrice (Daniel) Bryant, Charlotte Geohegan, Cosina Griffin (Christopher) Greaux; brothers, Eric Cooper and Clayton (Mary) Chapman; and numerous other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Mar. 31 to Apr. 2, 2020