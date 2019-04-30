Resources
My lovely girl

I hate that you are gone. The light in this world is diminished because of the loss of your radiance.

Laura Ann, you will not be forgotten

so long as I take breath.

Everyday I speak of you to whomever is within

arms reach, and I tell them of your Honesty,

Kindness, Beauty and Bravery.

It was the simple everyday shared things-the world in a bubble of our making- that made our life together so agreeable; touching hands in the car while we traveled, talking together of birds,books,the island, and of your beautiful child; it was the way you

would call my name when you needed help.

K.H. is no longer, my heart is shattered, and

I await your return to light up existence.

Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Apr. 30, 2019
