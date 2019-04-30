|
In Loving Memory Of
Laura Randolph
My lovely girl
I hate that you are gone. The light in this world is diminished because of the loss of your radiance.
Laura Ann, you will not be forgotten
so long as I take breath.
Everyday I speak of you to whomever is within
arms reach, and I tell them of your Honesty,
Kindness, Beauty and Bravery.
It was the simple everyday shared things-the world in a bubble of our making- that made our life together so agreeable; touching hands in the car while we traveled, talking together of birds,books,the island, and of your beautiful child; it was the way you
would call my name when you needed help.
K.H. is no longer, my heart is shattered, and
I await your return to light up existence.
Roses on Your Pillow
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Apr. 30, 2019