Midway - Lavern Jackson, 59, of Midway, died on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at her home. Services will be 12:30 p.m., Saturday, September 21 at St. Matthew Primitive Baptist Church, Quincy, with interment at Mt Zion AME Church Cemetery in Havana. Visitation for friends will be from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Friday, September 20 at Bradwell Mortuary. She is survived by her son, Sylvester Jackson, Jr. (Shenika), Leesburg, Georgia; daughters, Calandra Portalatin (Juan), Crawfordville, Florida and Natasha Jackson (Candice), Tallahassee, Florida; grandchildren, Eboni Jackson of Leesburg, GA, Sylvester Jackson III and Micah Portalatin, both of Crawfordville, Florida; mother, Pearl Lee Hatcher Jackson of Quincy, Florida; brothers, Roy Jackson (Shenezia) of Tallahassee, Florida, Bruce Jackson, Sr. (Kareen) and Willie Jackson, Sr., both of Quincy, Florida; sisters, Valerie Thomas of Tallahassee, Florida, Nita Jackson of Tallahassee, Florida and Stephanie Jackson of Quincy, Florida; godson, Eric Allen, Jr. of Jacksonville, Florida; godsister, Doris Hook of Tallahassee, Florida; uncles, Ben Browning, Paul Hatcher and George Hatcher (Olivia), all of Havana, Florida; aunts, Inez Jackson and Erma Hatcher-Jackson, both of Havana, Florida and Lillian Jackson of Quincy and her sister-in-law, Shelia Jackson of Quincy, Florida. Bradwell Mortuary is in charge of services (850-627-3700).
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Sept. 19, 2019